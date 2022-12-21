Read full article on original website
27 First News
Kimberly Ann Kalasky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Ann Kalasky, 41, died tragically, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Kimberly was born May 10, 1981, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph Kalasky, Jr., and Sherree Luscre Kalasky and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1998 graduate of...
27 First News
Mario Shipman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario Shipman was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 4, 1973, to Debbie Reynolds and Markle Williams. He unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 after recently battling a series of health issues . He was 49 years of age. During his early years...
27 First News
Philip Faiola, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Faiola, Jr., 89, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Philip was born October 21, 1933, in Campbell, a son of Italian immigrants, the late Filippo “Philip” Faiola, Sr., and Maria Giovanna...
27 First News
Carol J. Graffius, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Graffius, 89, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by family. Carol was born July 8, 1933, in Youngstown, the youngest child of William and Mabel Morgan James. She was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
27 First News
Eric Ryan Lamb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Ryan Lamb of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was born September 27, 1968 in Warren, Ohio and was 54 years old. He was the son of Golden (Bud) Lee and E. Irene (Bunce) Lamb.
27 First News
Eugene Livi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Livi, 79, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Hospice House of the Valley. Eugene was born November 28, 1943, in Niles, the son of Joseph and Mary Necaster Livi. He was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School. Eugene then...
27 First News
Mary Lou Sigman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Sigman, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oakey and the late Anna (Wells) Montgomery. Mary retired from Packard Electric after...
27 First News
Joseph Vincent Copploe, McDonald, Ohio
McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Vincent Copploe, 73, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. Joe was born July 12, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Vincent and Ida (Juhasz) Copploe. He was a graduate of Chaney High School and Youngstown State University.
27 First News
Carolyn J. Stoneburner, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center. Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith. She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church...
27 First News
Edward T. Wacht, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday December 30, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, for Edward T. Wacht, age 63, who passed away on Saturday December 24, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. Ed was...
27 First News
Bob Monske, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. Monske, 54, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Bob was born June 3, 1968, the son of Robert and Priscilla Fabry Monske. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School.
27 First News
James E. Franklin, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Franklin, Jr. of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. in Community Skilled Healthcare Center of Warren. He was 96 years old. James was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1926, the son of the late James E....
27 First News
James F. Cartmell, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. James was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett...
27 First News
Joseph S. Ewanish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident. He was...
27 First News
Cordie Lee Davis, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Lee Davis, 87, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 27, 1935, in Gilmer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bud and the late Hilda (Matheney) Stout. Cordie was a 1953 graduate of Webster...
27 First News
Ursuline downs Springfield, improves to 6-1
Ursuline was led by four players who scored in double figures. Ursuline was led by four players who scored in double figures. Mahoning County engineer Pat Ginnetti discusses how …. Cold temperatures and severe weather swept through the Valley this past week. However, we're in store for a warmup this...
27 First News
Robert L. “Bob” Ressler, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Ressler, Jr., 81, died Saturday afternoon December 24, 2022 at his home. He was born June 5, 1941 in Canton, a son of Robert L. Ressler, Sr. and Ida Bell Green and his stepfather, Robert Mayle who raised him. Mr....
27 First News
Jared Scott Weyand, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer. He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.
27 First News
Keith A. Zurbrugg, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...
27 First News
Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alfred R. Bable and the late Ruth (Hunt) Bowser.
