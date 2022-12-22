Read full article on original website
Paulesha Green Arrested For Death Of Two Children
SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 23, a 34 year old woman by the name of Paulesha Green, was arrested after two children were found dead in the Bayview District. Police were called to the residence on Navy Road at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. One child was a 1 year old girl and the other was a 5 year old girl, both unresponsive.
Racist incident at California In-N-Out caught on video
Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in California were faced with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve.
Alleged drug dealer said to have assaulted SFPD officer faces felony charges
A 19-year-old San Francisco resident is facing felony charges for alleged drug dealing and assault of a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. On Dec. 16, Fernando Castro Torres was arrested for allegedly possessing 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics. In an effort to...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
Man arrested, guns seized
Menlo Park police San Mateo County District Attorney detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a man who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. Police, bearing a search warrant, went to a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday...
Six people treated in possible mass overdose on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people were treated for possible drug overdoses on Christmas Day in Japantown, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Post Street where they found six adult patients suffering from possible drug overdoses inside of a residence. SFFD used NARCAN […]
Police make arrest in racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest after an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. On Monday afternoon, the...
Antioch stabbing leaves two injured, one arrested for homicide
Two men were injured during a stabbing in Antioch on Monday morning, according to the Antioch Police Department.
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
Car with 2 young girls inside stolen in Mountain View; Suspect arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car. As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away, according to police.The girls in the back seat...
Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue
OAKLAND, Calif. - A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier, 78, has spent most of his life in prison, and for many years...
Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving. According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the...
Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
Multiple guns including AR-15 assault weapon seized from Menlo Park man
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office tweeted about the arrest, including a photo of the arsenal seized.The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program.
Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive...
