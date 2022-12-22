Read full article on original website

In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.Fatim HemrajMankato, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
montgomerymnnews.com
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
montgomerymnnews.com
Kathy R. Wolf, 74
Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
willmarradio.com
Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl
(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
boreal.org
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout conditions making travel...
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
tcbmag.com
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
KAAL-TV
BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night
(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Minivan which collided at the intersection 10th Street Southeast in Buffalo.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
shsoutherner.net
Why getting a driver’s license should be easier
It’s a rite of passage, turning 16 and getting your driver’s license, but for this generation it’s harder than ever. When our parents learned to drive, they didn’t have to track hours, or spend hundreds of dollars on behind-the-wheel training and driver’s ed. If we really want safe drivers on the road, we need to put more effort into training them and making that training accessible for all. Although not everyone has trouble with driving, the people who do are the people with the least support.
