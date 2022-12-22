ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Kathy R. Wolf, 74

Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
MORRISTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl

(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions

The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout conditions making travel...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
shsoutherner.net

Why getting a driver’s license should be easier

It’s a rite of passage, turning 16 and getting your driver’s license, but for this generation it’s harder than ever. When our parents learned to drive, they didn’t have to track hours, or spend hundreds of dollars on behind-the-wheel training and driver’s ed. If we really want safe drivers on the road, we need to put more effort into training them and making that training accessible for all. Although not everyone has trouble with driving, the people who do are the people with the least support.
MINNESOTA STATE

