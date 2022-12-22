Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
gowatertown.net
Health Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks with KWAT News (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Melissa Magstadt takes on a new job this week. The former state lawmaker assumes the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday). Her appointment was announced last week by Governor Kristi Noem. Magstadt has owned and operated Quick Care Clinics in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
mprnews.org
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or winter weather conditions.
KEVN
South Dakota’s 2022 pheasant season off to strong start
(SOUTH DAKOTA NEWS WATCH) - Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
wnax.com
Eyes on the Southwest Power Pool
The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied with earlier...
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
kotatv.com
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the new...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
