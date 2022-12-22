ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma tracks how many people saved from opioid overdoses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lacks the data on efforts to combat the opioid epidemic but a new community partner, online survey and national system are helping. The state and its partners are trying to keep Oklahomans alive by distributing naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, but access and awareness to the programs come with barriers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy