KTUL
Oklahoma tracks how many people saved from opioid overdoses
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lacks the data on efforts to combat the opioid epidemic but a new community partner, online survey and national system are helping. The state and its partners are trying to keep Oklahomans alive by distributing naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, but access and awareness to the programs come with barriers.
KTUL
State Historic Preservation Office receives $75k grant to survey all-Black towns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Historic Preservation Office received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service to continue its historic survey of All-Black towns in Oklahoma. African Americans who settled in Oklahoma established more than 50 identifiable All-Black towns between the end of the Civil War and...
KTUL
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
KTUL
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society shares history of state's floral emblem mistletoe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mistletoe is the state's oldest symbol, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The fun reminder to give some love to a significant other during the holidays also caused some controversy for the state in the 1800's. In 1893, mistletoe was selected as Oklahoma Territory's floral...
KTUL
GRAND Mental health staff provides over 550 gifts to Oklahoma children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — GRAND Mental Health staff and leadership have provided "wish list" gifts to less privileged children in 12 counties across northeastern and central Oklahoma. The 2022 GRAND Children's Wish List project was completed last week with 100% fulfillment. This was able to happen thanks to the...
KTUL
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
KTUL
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
KTUL
75th Annual Red Andrews Christmas dinner gives holiday meals and gifts to 7,000 Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered for the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner, where around 7,000 Oklahomans were gifted with Christmas groceries, coats, and toys. The dinner has been a Christmas tradition since 1947, where Oklahomans come together for a community meal and gifts, but this year...
KTUL
Stores across Green Country open back up after holiday weekend, many offer discounts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While all your holiday shopping may finally be over, this week is also a great time to head to stores to snag after Christmas deals. As retail stores across Green Country welcome back customers, many are also offering great discounts to help clear the shelves.
