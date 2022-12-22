ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

NY1

Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season

This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

This Holiday Season, Flatbush Junction BID Says ‘No’ to Evergreen Conifers and ‘Yes’ to Recycled Materials

On Thursday, Dec. 22, The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District hosted a reveal and lighting of this year’s upcycle holiday tree at Hillel Plaza. The event followed a several-month-long contest that gave Brooklyn artists a chance to envision a sustainable and environmentally conscious design. This year’s winner is “Tower” by Sari Nordman, an interdisciplinary artist from Crown Heights.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

10 people displaced by Christmas Day fire in Queens

NEW YORK -- At least 10 people were displaced by a Christmas Day fire at a co-op apartment complex in Queens, according to the FDNY. It started Sunday afternoon in the attic of a unit in Bayside. Officials said the unit was empty at the time. The people who live there returned from Rockland County to gather what they could. According to a neighbor, four units were damaged in the fire."It's just tragic that it had to happen around Christmastime," the woman said. "I can't sleep here. It's too, the smoke, the plastic or whatever it is, it's very strong in my apartment." There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

NYPD arrests the Grinch, stops him from ‘stealing Christmas joy’

The NYPD’s top cop had some fun on Twitter on Christmas day, posting a photo of a person dressed as the Grinch in the back of a police car. The tweet from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s office said cops “arrested” the holiday-hating, Dr. Seuss character to stop him from “stealing Christmas joy.” “Christmas in NYC is safe,” the tweet reads. “Thanks to your NYPD the Grinch won’t be stealing any Christmas joy this year. Merry Christmas!” The NYPD later tweeted a video of Sewell, the city’s first female police commissioner, visiting precincts and greeting her officers Christmas Eve. “While most people are off for the holidays, your NYPD officers are working around the clock to keep NYC safe, so last night, @NYPDPC took time to visit commands all around the five boroughs to wish them happy holidays and thank them for their service,” the NYPD wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson Station home cook awarded blue ribbon

Congratulations to Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station who was recently awarded a Blue Ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple recipe. To land the award, McGreevy served up a full-flavored dish that was both tasty and easy to prepare. “Not too many...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm

Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm damage hits Queens

Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

