FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Residents gather for Christmas morning Mass in Huntington
Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday morning attending Christmas Mass with their families at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
NY1
Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season
This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Families flock to Brightwaters to enjoy winter activities on frozen lake
Children headed out to Brightwaters to enjoy some ice skating and hockey on the frozen lake.
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
This Holiday Season, Flatbush Junction BID Says ‘No’ to Evergreen Conifers and ‘Yes’ to Recycled Materials
On Thursday, Dec. 22, The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District hosted a reveal and lighting of this year’s upcycle holiday tree at Hillel Plaza. The event followed a several-month-long contest that gave Brooklyn artists a chance to envision a sustainable and environmentally conscious design. This year’s winner is “Tower” by Sari Nordman, an interdisciplinary artist from Crown Heights.
Shoppers sent running during gunshot scare at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say there were no shots fired - just some kind of disturbance with some chairs knocked over.
10 people displaced by Christmas Day fire in Queens
NEW YORK -- At least 10 people were displaced by a Christmas Day fire at a co-op apartment complex in Queens, according to the FDNY. It started Sunday afternoon in the attic of a unit in Bayside. Officials said the unit was empty at the time. The people who live there returned from Rockland County to gather what they could. According to a neighbor, four units were damaged in the fire."It's just tragic that it had to happen around Christmastime," the woman said. "I can't sleep here. It's too, the smoke, the plastic or whatever it is, it's very strong in my apartment." There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
NYPD arrests the Grinch, stops him from ‘stealing Christmas joy’
The NYPD’s top cop had some fun on Twitter on Christmas day, posting a photo of a person dressed as the Grinch in the back of a police car. The tweet from Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s office said cops “arrested” the holiday-hating, Dr. Seuss character to stop him from “stealing Christmas joy.” “Christmas in NYC is safe,” the tweet reads. “Thanks to your NYPD the Grinch won’t be stealing any Christmas joy this year. Merry Christmas!” The NYPD later tweeted a video of Sewell, the city’s first female police commissioner, visiting precincts and greeting her officers Christmas Eve. “While most people are off for the holidays, your NYPD officers are working around the clock to keep NYC safe, so last night, @NYPDPC took time to visit commands all around the five boroughs to wish them happy holidays and thank them for their service,” the NYPD wrote.
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson Station home cook awarded blue ribbon
Congratulations to Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station who was recently awarded a Blue Ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple recipe. To land the award, McGreevy served up a full-flavored dish that was both tasty and easy to prepare. “Not too many...
‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm
Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
pix11.com
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
