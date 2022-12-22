Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Climate resiliency grants available to Belknap County farmers
The New Hampshire County Conservation Districts are offering climate resiliency grants for farms to invest in on-farm structures, equipment, and innovative practices that will support resilience against extreme weather events and the changing climate. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 1. Grant materials are available by visiting belknapccd.org. An information session...
NH woman charged after newborn is found in the woods
Manchester, NH – A New Hampshire mother is charged after police found the woman’s newborn baby boy in the woods. Manchester Police say they got a call about a woman who had given birth in the area of the West Side Arena. Responding officers found the mother but were initially unable to locate the child. […]
laconiadailysun.com
A Laconia legend: Milo Pike
LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
newsfromthestates.com
Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day
Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
whdh.com
New Hampshire State Trooper recovering after cruiser hit by another vehicle
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police Trooper is recovering after another car smashed into their cruiser on I-93 north in Salem on Saturday. The Trooper was stopped in the left lane helping with another crash. Investigators say speed and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.
Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH
Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
nbcboston.com
WMUR.com
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
laconiadailysun.com
Everett E. Grace, 94
GILFORD — Everett E. Grace, 94, after a brief period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital—Laconia on Dec. 16, with his daughter and grandson Curtis by his side. Everett was born in Tamworth on May 29, 1928, to Guy and Florence (Eldridge) Grace. Soon after...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
Two car accident in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
WMUR.com
Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.
laconiadailysun.com
Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain
LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 ramp
SALEM, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving one of their cruisers on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning.
