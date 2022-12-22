ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Climate resiliency grants available to Belknap County farmers

The New Hampshire County Conservation Districts are offering climate resiliency grants for farms to invest in on-farm structures, equipment, and innovative practices that will support resilience against extreme weather events and the changing climate. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 1. Grant materials are available by visiting belknapccd.org. An information session...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

A Laconia legend: Milo Pike

LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
LACONIA, NH
newsfromthestates.com

Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day

Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
GREENFIELD, NH
WCAX

Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH

Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
AMHERST, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police

A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist

AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
AMHERST, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Everett E. Grace, 94

GILFORD — Everett E. Grace, 94, after a brief period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital—Laconia on Dec. 16, with his daughter and grandson Curtis by his side. Everett was born in Tamworth on May 29, 1928, to Guy and Florence (Eldridge) Grace. Soon after...
GILFORD, NH
whdh.com

Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain

LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
LACONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy