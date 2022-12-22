Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LPB to recognize role model high school students statewide
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
NOLA.com
Louisiana's new data system for special education students is causing problems, teachers say
State lawmakers say they are being flooded with complaints from public school teachers over flaws in a new data system that is supposed to help special education students. "How do we correct this problem so that we as legislators won't be hearing from teachers from all over the state?" asked Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
KPLC TV
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WDSU
Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
theadvocate.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
Increase in COVID virus found in Louisiana wastewater
Another increase in COVID infections could be on the horizon for Louisiana, according to a new report from LSU Health, and researchers are advising caution ahead of holiday gatherings.
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
YAHOO!
Louisiana conservatives consider ban on liberal business agendas
A panel led by two conservative Louisiana legislators is working to understand and eventually end the use of progressive corporate principles known as ESG that often support sustainable energy and socially responsible ways to do business. The acronym — which stands for environmental, social and corporate governance — is used...
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany now boasts the DAD Project South - for dads, by dads
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
So when can Louisiana SNAP recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? Learn how much is coming and when here.
brweeklypress.com
Edwards intends to ask legislators for rape, incest exceptions to Louisiana’s abortion ban
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at his annual end of year press conference Monday that he will ask legislators to add exceptions for rape and incest to Louisiana’s abortion ban. Edwards said that while there have been some hiccups, when people were denied abortion access in Louisiana when...
