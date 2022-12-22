Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched the 28th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program to identify students statewide as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2023. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional individual who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family members, and friends who know of high school students deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds are encouraged to nominate them.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO