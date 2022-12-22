Read full article on original website
NPR
For Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear lasts despite the fake threats
Schools across the country are being bombarded with false reports of shooters and other types of violence. These "swatting" hoaxes can have lasting consequences for local police and communities. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Some schools around the country face false reports of violence. Ten schools were targeted on the same day...
NPR
Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida
Iguanas in Florida are getting too big for their own good. NPR's Scott Simon talks with city spokesman Ben Kerr about the power outages that iguanas cause, and which end up killing the animals. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and...
NPR
Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm
Of all the places pounded by cold weather over the weekend, Buffalo was among the worst hit. That we're even talking about snow in Buffalo on the national news says something because this city knows snow. When Buffalo has it bad, it is bad. New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke on CNN of a storm that caused numerous deaths.
