Oklahoma State

NPR

Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida

Iguanas in Florida are getting too big for their own good. NPR's Scott Simon talks with city spokesman Ben Kerr about the power outages that iguanas cause, and which end up killing the animals. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm

Of all the places pounded by cold weather over the weekend, Buffalo was among the worst hit. That we're even talking about snow in Buffalo on the national news says something because this city knows snow. When Buffalo has it bad, it is bad. New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke on CNN of a storm that caused numerous deaths.
BUFFALO, NY

