WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Everett E. Grace, 94
GILFORD — Everett E. Grace, 94, after a brief period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital—Laconia on Dec. 16, with his daughter and grandson Curtis by his side. Everett was born in Tamworth on May 29, 1928, to Guy and Florence (Eldridge) Grace. Soon after...
laconiadailysun.com
Climate resiliency grants available to Belknap County farmers
The New Hampshire County Conservation Districts are offering climate resiliency grants for farms to invest in on-farm structures, equipment, and innovative practices that will support resilience against extreme weather events and the changing climate. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 1. Grant materials are available by visiting belknapccd.org. An information session...
28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, NH found dead
FRANCONIA, N.H. -- A 28-year-old man hiking in Franconia, New Hampshire was found dead by rescue teams early Christmas morning. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified about an overdue hiker around 9 p.m. on Saturday.The man started to hike the 8.6 Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a family member in China who was tracking his progress, his phone went dead around 6:15 p.m., when he appeared to be off trail south of Mount Lincoln. The family member also said the man was an inexperienced hiker and it was unclear what he had for...
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
laconiadailysun.com
A Laconia legend: Milo Pike
LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
laconiadailysun.com
Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter
FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
The Valley Reporter
Lots for sale at Living Tree Alliance cohousing village in Moretown
At a time when housing options in The Valley are few and far between, there’s an alternative to typical individual homes: co-housing. Living Tree Alliance in Moretown is an intentional cohousing village whose website calls it a “modern kibbutz-inspired community and place-based education center” (A kibbutz is an intentional community based on agriculture.). At Living Tree, five households sit on 1/5-acre lots on a 93-acre property. The housing is clustered together and the five families living on the property grow food together and regularly share meals. They have meetings every other week to discuss and collaborate on projects. They gather and celebrate Earth-based Jewish traditions such as Shabbat on Friday nights, while their tent is open to all spiritual paths. They host community events regularly that invite guests to join for celebrations, tours, work days and educational programs, as well as host farm field trips for the local school district.
Woman suffers serious injuries after single car crash in Sanbornton, N.H.
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman suffered serious injuries after her vehicle went off the roadway crashing into several trees along I-93 in Sanbornton, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers responded to the area of mile marker 63 just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
laconiadailysun.com
Starting new holiday traditions, Tilton Selectboard competes in cookie contest
TILTON — At its first annual year-end open house, the Tilton Selectboard hosted a Christmas cookie contest, announced winners for its Spot the Grinch contest and mingled with members of the community in its chambers last Thursday evening. Guest judges Fred Caruso of Mix 94.1, Tilton Police Chief Abraham...
Report: Man pulled knife on Weathersfield motel guest
A man is facing an aggravated menacing charge after reports that he threatened another man with a knife at a Weathersfield motel.
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Franconia Sunday after not returning from Saturday hike
Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department
Union members worry town officials will overlook the acting chief, and what she has accomplished. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department.
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
laconiadailysun.com
Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain
LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
high-profile.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M
Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
WMUR.com
Morning crash shuts down part of I-93 for several hours in Ashland
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say part of I-93 is back open after a morning crash left drivers stranded for several hours. State Police first issued an alert for a motor vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 Saturday morning. Officials tell NewsNine that there were serious injuries reported.
I-91 North to close in Orange County on Christmas Day due to storm damage
The interstate will be closed for most of the afternoon between Exits 16 and 17.
