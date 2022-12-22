ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

#24. Hidalgo County

By Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #96 --- Length of life rank: #27 --- Quality of life rank: #212 Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

kurv.com

Investigations Continue Into Law Officers’ Shooting Death Of Weslaco Man

Two law enforcement agencies are investigating whether law officers were justified in shooting and killing a Weslaco-area man late last week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers had responded Friday to a call about gunshots heard inside a home with children inside. It’s not clear what happened next but Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the homeowner was shot after he pointed a weapon at the officers. He’s identified as 39-year-old Rigo Mendez.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting

A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. When...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Power outages reported throughout the Valley

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect outage numbers on Friday morning. Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley. The AEP outage map reports more than 1,260 customers are without power across the Valley, with most of the outages affecting customers in Cameron County.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pop vocal group Divas3 set to perform in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Concert Association announced that the Las Vegas vocalist group Divas3 will have an upcoming concert in Harlingen in 2023. Divas3 consist of a trio performing songs in tribute to established female singers in the music industry, including Cher, Dolly Patron and Whitney Houston. Ticket information can be found on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

When will the Pharr Interstate construction end?

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you regularly drive through the highway construction in the upper valley, you’ve probably wondered, “When will the construction ever end?” The I-2 and I-69C Interchange Project, which has been under construction for two years, stretches 7.8 miles from start to finish. The project runs from McAllen, all the way to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
