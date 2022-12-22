5. Collin County

Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Building $32M Facility
Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
Garland man arrested for Christmas day shooting in Plano
A Garland man’s locked up in Collin County, accused in a Christmas morning shooting that wounded two people. Police found the victims at an address on Kingston Drive, a few blocks from Bob Woodruff Park.
fox4news.com
Campo Verde in Arlington goes all out for the holidays
The Tex Mex spot does not hold back when it comes to Christmas spirit. This piece originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
fox4news.com
14-year-old suspect still on the run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - It has been one year since a shooting at Garland convenience store killed three teenagers, including a mother's innocent 14-year-old son. "Me and my family, it's not the same no more. At all," said Lluneli Lopez, the mother of Xavier Gonzalez. Police say the alleged killer shot...
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight
DALLAS - A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport. On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents. She then planned...
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
