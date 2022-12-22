4. Fort Bend County

Related
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill temporarily closes mainlanes on I-10 at Cane Island Pkwy after 5-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, officials say
HOUSTON – Several lanes were closed Monday afternoon following a hazmat spill from a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, according to Houston TranStar. The five-vehicle crash, involving a heavy truck, was reported at 1:04 p.m. on IH-10 at Caney Island Parkway. The cause of the crash is under...
fox26houston.com
Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock
Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend County officials urge residents to take precautions for hard freeze
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and County officials are urging residents to prepare for severe winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. “The most important thing is for our citizens to...
fox26houston.com
Fort Bend County distributing blankets to low-income or homeless citizens
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Southeast Texas, and Fort Bend County officials are distributing blankets to those in need. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens. Residents who need a blanket can contact Fort...
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
mocomotive.com
WALMART BURGLAR WHO PULLED MACHETTE ON CONSTABLE BOOKED INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
Walmart Porter has notified of an electrical failure in the grocery section of the store Sunday evening. The store had been closed for Christmas. As the manager entered the store with electrical workers they spotted a male inside the store…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/walmart-burglar-who-pulled-machette-on-constable-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail/
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the loved ones of Luis Manuel, 29, a mechanic, husband, and father of 2 young girls. "They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas said.
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
KRGV
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River
A missing person's report filed after he was last seen on Nov. 16 said the 23-year-old had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.
Click2Houston.com
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
KTRE
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
