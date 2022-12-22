ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

#4. Fort Bend County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwi5S_0js6XWiM00
- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #4 --- Length of life rank: #4 --- Quality of life rank: #12 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

WALMART BURGLAR WHO PULLED MACHETTE ON CONSTABLE BOOKED INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Walmart Porter has notified of an electrical failure in the grocery section of the store Sunday evening. The store had been closed for Christmas. As the manager entered the store with electrical workers they spotted a male inside the store…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/walmart-burglar-who-pulled-machette-on-constable-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE

Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy