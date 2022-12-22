36. Brazoria County

Related
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend County officials urge residents to take precautions for hard freeze
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and County officials are urging residents to prepare for severe winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. “The most important thing is for our citizens to...
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
cechouston.org
Galveston Island State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife Seeks Two Seasonal Clerks
Under the general supervision of the Office Manager, a SEASONAL CLERK performs entry-level to routine (journey-level) clerical work including customer service, revenue collection, license and permit sales and automated campsite registration for a State Park. Provides information to the public. Accounts for daily revenue and ancillary product sales. Prepares reports, processes correspondence and performs general cleaning of Headquarters. Operates credit card machine, campsite registration computer and license sales machine. Works under close supervision, with minimal latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Performs additional duties as assigned. Complies with all Agency, Division and Branch rules, regulations and procedures.
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the loved ones of Luis Manuel, 29, a mechanic, husband, and father of 2 young girls. "They didn't just take $500.00 they took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Manuel's sister, Sandy Casillas said.
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notices issued for several Houston-area neighborhoods due to low water pressure
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for several Houston-area communities due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Here are the communities impacted by boil water orders:. Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County: The Flamingo Lakes community’s pressure tank froze...
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
KRGV
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
Click2Houston.com
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River
A missing person's report filed after he was last seen on Nov. 16 said the 23-year-old had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.
Harris Co. man accused of kidnapping ex and tying up her son extradited from California
Frederick Wiltz is back in Texas after being accused of tying up his ex-girlfriend's som and kidnapping her before fleeing to California in November
fox26houston.com
Harris County law enforcement reaches out to homeless before arctic blast
As much of southeast Texas prepared for freezing temperatures, the Harris County Sheriff's Homeless Outreach team has been going into the streets to make sure those experiencing homelessness know there are resources available. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what law enforcement is doing to help.
Click2Houston.com
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0