36. Brazoria County

Under the general supervision of the Office Manager, a SEASONAL CLERK performs entry-level to routine (journey-level) clerical work including customer service, revenue collection, license and permit sales and automated campsite registration for a State Park. Provides information to the public. Accounts for daily revenue and ancillary product sales. Prepares reports, processes correspondence and performs general cleaning of Headquarters. Operates credit card machine, campsite registration computer and license sales machine. Works under close supervision, with minimal latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Performs additional duties as assigned. Complies with all Agency, Division and Branch rules, regulations and procedures.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO