Brazoria County, TX

#36. Brazoria County

By Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #14 --- Length of life rank: #16 --- Quality of life rank: #29 Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

cechouston.org

Galveston Island State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife Seeks Two Seasonal Clerks

Under the general supervision of the Office Manager, a SEASONAL CLERK performs entry-level to routine (journey-level) clerical work including customer service, revenue collection, license and permit sales and automated campsite registration for a State Park. Provides information to the public. Accounts for daily revenue and ancillary product sales. Prepares reports, processes correspondence and performs general cleaning of Headquarters. Operates credit card machine, campsite registration computer and license sales machine. Works under close supervision, with minimal latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Performs additional duties as assigned. Complies with all Agency, Division and Branch rules, regulations and procedures.
GALVESTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

