ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

#24. Montgomery County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNfk0_0js6WXzO00
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #11 --- Length of life rank: #14 --- Quality of life rank: #20 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

WALMART BURGLAR WHO PULLED MACHETTE ON CONSTABLE BOOKED INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Walmart Porter has notified of an electrical failure in the grocery section of the store Sunday evening. The store had been closed for Christmas. As the manager entered the store with electrical workers they spotted a male inside the store…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/walmart-burglar-who-pulled-machette-on-constable-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE

Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
PASADENA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy