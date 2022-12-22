17. Hartley County

Related
BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo Attorney Named TBLS Board Chair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Attorney Cindi Graham was named as the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Board Chair. Graham received her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law after graduating with an undergraduate degree from Texas Tech. Becoming a lawyer was in Graham’s future from an early age. During […]
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
Area business delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating Christmas Eve house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Christmas Eve house fire. The fire at 315 NE 6th Avenue started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters attacked the fire through a bedroom window. They had it under control in seven minutes. According to the department, the house...
1 arrested after possible kidnapping lead to a police chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a possible kidnapping that resulted in a police chase on Thursday afternoon in south Amarillo. According to APD, at around 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 22 officers were dispatched to a residence near SW8/ S Bryan, caller told officers a woman was being […]
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
Travel Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd. closed due to water main break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday. According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
1 arrested for alleged link to September overdose death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the recent arrest of a man who was allegedly linked to an overdose death in September. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers responded to a call on Sept. 6 involving a death caused by an overdose. Officers […]
Multiple fire crews battle morning fire amid freezing temperatures southeast of Amarillo
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire southeast of Amarillo on Lazy 2 Road. According to the RCFD, crews were called on a report of smoke in a house in the area, and upon arrival of crews, was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews […]
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
