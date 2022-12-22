ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartley County, TX

#17. Hartley County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpG2O_0js6WTSU00
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #40 --- Length of life rank: #102 --- Quality of life rank: #14 Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Attorney Named TBLS Board Chair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Attorney Cindi Graham was named as the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Board Chair. Graham received her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law after graduating with an undergraduate degree from Texas Tech. Becoming a lawyer was in Graham’s future from an early age. During […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Area business delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating Christmas Eve house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Christmas Eve house fire. The fire at 315 NE 6th Avenue started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters attacked the fire through a bedroom window. They had it under control in seven minutes. According to the department, the house...
AMARILLO, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy