21. Archer County

Suspect detained after Clay County chase ends in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have taken one male into custody following a high-speed chase that began in Clay County and ultimately ended in Wichita County. Multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a chase […]
Christmas traffic stop leads to drug arrest
According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop landed a Lawton man in jail on Christmas Day with a felony drug charge.
archercountynews.com
Archer County Sheriff's Report
The Sheriff’s Office received 125 calls for service this week. As this report is being written there are 17 inmates and 4 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday, deputies were called to the area around the Windthorst park. The caller stated that there was a man wearing all black walking around throwing his hands up to the sky and yelling. The caller also stated that the man was also…
Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
newschannel6now.com
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
Burkburnett teen arrested on alleged gun theft charges
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett teenager has been arrested and is facing charges of alleged theft of a firearm. Wichita County deputies arrested Dylan Morgan, 17, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on a Theft of Firearm warrant from an incident that occurred in October of this year. According to court documentation, on Nov 11, 2022, […]
newschannel6now.com
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
archercountynews.com
Archer County News' Year in Review Part 1
As 2022 comes to an end, the Archer County News looks back at some of the top stories from throughout the year. This week, we take a look back at some of the top stories from January through June. January: The Archer County Show Barn expansion project was completed just in time for the 2022 Archer County Junior Livestock the weekend of Jan. 6 through 8. The new addition was approximately 2,500…
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home
This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
Golden Chick wins national Christmas decorating contest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Houses and cars aren’t the only places that get decorated for Christmas, restaurants get decked out too. If you haven’t gotten the chance to see the Golden Chick on Seymour Highway you’ll want to stop in. They just won a national store Christmas decorating contest, so you probably want to goand […]
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
newschannel6now.com
Red Cross called to assist family after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night. The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.
Smash and Grab at Wichita Falls Pizza Hut Last Week [VIDEO]
Looks like someone knew where to get the goods at Pizza Hut. Looks like Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is sharing video of an incident that took place last week at the Pizza Hut off Seymour Highway. Which is the closest Pizza Hut to my house. You mess with my Pizza Hut sir or madam, you're now on my s*** list. Right before Christmas too, Santa is watching you know.
