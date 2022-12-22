38. Hansford County

Related
kscbnews.net
Texas County Accident injures Two Guymon Residents
An injury accident occurred on Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30 am on County Road-R.2 , just northwest of US-54, approximately 3 miles northeast of Guymon, in Texas county. A 2005 Dodge Durango being driven by Sonia Hernandez, age 19 of Guymon, was eastbound on County Road-R.2 , when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and struck a bridge support. Hernandez was transported by Guymon EMS to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon,. She was admitted in stable condition with leg injury.
Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Stinnett, Texas What The Hell?! [VIDEO]
When Love goes wrong, it goes FUBAR. I'm sure you can think back to that one relationship that went sour. Most of us have at least one bad go at love. We live and we learn. Right?. Well..I've got a tale of a relationship that spoiled like milk in the...
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0