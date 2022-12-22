22. Brazos County

Related
KBTX.com
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
KBTX.com
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin over the weekend
The search for a missing Flower Mound college student has come to a tragic end. Tanner Hoang vanished on December 16th, the day he was supposed to graduate from Texas A&M.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High
Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Health District to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests
The Brazos County Health District will distribute free rapid COVID-19 at-home tests beginning Thursday at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tests will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Friday.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make An Arrest In The Theft Of A Safe From College Station High School
An arrest has been made in the theft of $788 dollars from a safe that was stolen from the concession stand at the College Station High School gym on October 15. According to the College Station police arrest report, the safe and an iPad were recovered near Snook. School security...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
KBTX.com
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
kwhi.com
DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
brownwoodnews.com
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
