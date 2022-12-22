ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

#22. Brazos County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iou7S_0js63Yrz00
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.6 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #15 --- Length of life rank: #10 --- Quality of life rank: #65 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

KBTX.com

Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County

TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road. A fence line was also damaged in the fire. Firefighters say it began...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE

Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High

Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH

A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
MIDLAND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB

Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
GIDDINGS, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000

A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
