Travis County, TX

#11. Travis County

By 天王星 // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.0 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #6 --- Length of life rank: #6 --- Quality of life rank: #7

KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Nearly 70 flights cancelled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Lots of people could be spending some unplanned extra time with family this holiday season. Nearly 70 flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the day after Christmas due to the winter weather impacting much of the country. This weekend,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

