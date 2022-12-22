11. Travis County

Related
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
fox26houston.com
Body of missing Texas A&M student found in Austin, foul-play not suspect
The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
City receives signature retraction forms connected to confusion over police oversight petitions
On Dec. 19, Equity Action said it submitted hundreds of signature retractions to the City of Austin after confusion over petitions for police oversight ballot items.
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
Busy Taylor intersection to install new safety measures in 2023
Where FM 3349 meets U.S. Highway 79, vehicles often yield in the middle of the intersection as they try to cross.
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured
AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
KWTX
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
proclaimerscv.com
Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin
According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Does Texas have too many police departments? The state has 2,700
TCOLE has been under Sunset Commission audit for years. It has been reviewed and rereviewed – resulting in reports showing evidence TCOLE is largely “toothless” and recommendations to increase its power to police Texas’ police.
fox7austin.com
Nearly 70 flights cancelled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Lots of people could be spending some unplanned extra time with family this holiday season. Nearly 70 flights have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the day after Christmas due to the winter weather impacting much of the country. This weekend,...
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — A "tripledemic" is what medical professionals say we are seeing right now. With flu, RSV and COVID-19 still circulating, doctors are urging safety to be a top priority. Right now, Travis County is seeing a 15.51% flu positivity rate. "I'd say it's one of the worst...
Why cedar didn’t spike Friday, but will soon
Typically after a December or January cold front, mountain cedar pollen jumps up and bothers many allergy sufferers here in Central Texas.
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
