7. Hudspeth County

KVIA
Special Report: Mounted Border Patrol
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas -- The Borderland is accustomed to watching apprehensions along the border, sometimes very close to home. But migrant encounters extend to our neighbors in Hudspeth and Culberson counties, areas where roads and trails vanish into arroyos, mountain cliffs and thorny brush as far as the eye can see.
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.
