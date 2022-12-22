27. Live Oak County

Related
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
Seven people lived in the house and currently are staying with a family member. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
Nueces County, city of Robstown join forces to open overnight warming center
The warming center will open on Thursday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and remain open through 9:00 a.m. Sunday, December 25.
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
City weather service update, and the importance of checking your pipes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families try to stay warm, the city is reminding its residents that water crews are working around the clock this weekend to make sure everyone has a nice holiday weekend. Today's press conference served as a weather service update for the community. The city's...
Up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spills into Corpus Christi Bay from cracked pipeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders are monitoring an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility over the holiday weekend.
Car at center of SILVER ALERT found with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The car that was reported in a SILVER ALERT for a missing Kingsville man has been found with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera,. Police were called to the 500 block of County Road 10 around 1:20 p.m....
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at Corpus Christi police car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday after police said he fired several shots at a marked police car after waving a gun around at a Corpus Christi intersection, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement Tuesday. Officers were flagged down at Holly and Everhart Friday,...
Pleasanton Express
Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer
In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
Small oil spill reported off the coast of Texas
An oil spill was reported near a facility that can store more than 3 million barrels of oil, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
