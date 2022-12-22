14. Hays County

Related
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
City receives signature retraction forms connected to confusion over police oversight petitions
On Dec. 19, Equity Action said it submitted hundreds of signature retractions to the City of Austin after confusion over petitions for police oversight ballot items.
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Human remains were found in west Bexar County, and Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more details. That news conference is happening at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For now, BCSO has only reported that human remains were found on Thursday night. But, due to the...
Body of missing Texas A&M student found in Austin, foul-play not suspect
The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured
AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
Busy Taylor intersection to install new safety measures in 2023
Where FM 3349 meets U.S. Highway 79, vehicles often yield in the middle of the intersection as they try to cross.
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
Texas State Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Like so many that came before him at Texas State, Jake Spavital was unable to turn things around, going 13-35 with no winning seasons. After a stellar inaugural season as the head coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX), GJ Kinne was tabbed to change the fortunes of the Texas State program.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin
According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
HOME Center in Hays County in need of donations for homeless population
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency Center (HOME) works together with the unhoused community of Hays County. Its leaders said they need assistance from the public. Hannah Durrace, program director for HOME, said that while they know of at least 170 people experiencing homelessness in the...
Does Texas have too many police departments? The state has 2,700
TCOLE has been under Sunset Commission audit for years. It has been reviewed and rereviewed – resulting in reports showing evidence TCOLE is largely “toothless” and recommendations to increase its power to police Texas’ police.
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
