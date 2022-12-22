ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinney County, TX

#30. Kinney County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #74 --- Length of life rank: #50 --- Quality of life rank: #128

Texas DPS says 'suspected human smuggling event' leads to high-speed chase, 'dangerous' suspect on the run

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a “suspected human smuggling event” led to a high-speed chase on Saturday, and the suspect is still on the run. Officials said in a tweet that multiple people ran out of a car in Kinney County and ran into brush following a high speed chase, which a spokesperson for the Texas DPS later confirmed to Fox News Digital is a suspected human smuggling incident.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
