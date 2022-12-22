36. Washington County

Related
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
mocomotive.com
WALMART BURGLAR WHO PULLED MACHETTE ON CONSTABLE BOOKED INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
Walmart Porter has notified of an electrical failure in the grocery section of the store Sunday evening. The store had been closed for Christmas. As the manager entered the store with electrical workers they spotted a male inside the store…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/walmart-burglar-who-pulled-machette-on-constable-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail/
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE SHERIFF’S OFFICE STIPEND PAY
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved stipend pay for the sheriff’s office. The shift differential stipend for the sheriff’s office follows the same parameters as the one approved for the E-911 department in March, giving employees an extra $2 per hour if they work night duty. Chief Deputy...
brownwoodnews.com
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
brownwoodnews.com
New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State
Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
wtaw.com
Bryan Deputy City Marshal Arrests A Mother For Leaving Two Children Home Alone
A Bryan deputy marshal serving a warrant finds a four year old old walking around outside when the temperature was 45 degrees, wearing only a diaper, and crying. Then the deputy marshal sees the four year old and a two year old sibling come in and out of an unlocked home with no adult supervision.
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make An Arrest In The Theft Of A Safe From College Station High School
An arrest has been made in the theft of $788 dollars from a safe that was stolen from the concession stand at the College Station High School gym on October 15. According to the College Station police arrest report, the safe and an iPad were recovered near Snook. School security...
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUSINESSMAN PIEPER PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham businessman died unexpectedly over the weekend. Lloyd Pieper passed away surrounded by family members at his deer lease in Trinity on Saturday night. He was 76 years old. Pieper and his wife, Diane, owned and operated Moeller Electric Company in Brenham for over 50 years. They had...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR AT-LARGE SUBJECT
Update @ 4:20 p.m.: The search continues for a man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Brenham. DPS reports the subject, identified as a Hispanic male, ran from a traffic stop on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road around 7:45 a.m.
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
KBTX.com
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
KBTX.com
Navasota police provide updates on recent shootings, drug crimes
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department on Tuesday provided updates to several recent cases including shots fired at a home on December 15th and stolen property found during a traffic stop on December 14th. The details are shared below.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Huntsville Public Library could be privatized in aftermath of pride display dispute
A few months after ordering public library employees to remove a display highlighting books with LGBTQ+ themes, Huntsville city officials are looking to enlist a private company to operate the library. The transition could leave existing library staffers without jobs. After Huntsville Public Library staff were ordered by city officials...
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
