Concho County, TX

#3. Concho County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #133 --- Length of life rank: #102 --- Quality of life rank: #147

KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 26, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, six people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Wreck sends two to the hospital and damages light pole

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole. The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TxDOT Warns Drivers to be Safe this Holiday Season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the gifts get opened at festivities begin, the drinks can start to flow and TxDOT warns that drinking and getting behind the wheel can be the most dangerous part of the holidays. On the Christmas and New Years’ weekends last year, the San Angelo district of TxDOT saw 170 DUI […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Water Main Break in Coleman

The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Business Opportunity Near Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a Business Opportunity near Lake Nasworthy. This working Convenience Store is at a great location near Bentwood and Southland Subdivisions and on the way to Lake Nasworthy. Sales include beer and wine, fishing gear and live bait along with other convenience store merchandise....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

City of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year's holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season often means spending time with friends and family. In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's including the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center and Municipal Court.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced

SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
GRAPE CREEK, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

