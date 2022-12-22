3. Concho County

Related
Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 26, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, six people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
Booking Report: 67% of Arrests Christmas Day were for Driving While Intoxicated
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 6 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Driving While Intoxicated. Juan Gonzalez-Morales, 24, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County. He was...
VIDEO: Wreck sends two to the hospital and damages light pole
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole. The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer […]
Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
Why a single cedar bush on a Texas trail is decorated with Christmas ornaments
Located at coordinates 31.39033°N, 100.53102°W, hikers, bicyclists and runners can find a single scraggly cedar bush in the west Texas terrain, glittering with ornaments and a red ribbon.
TxDOT Warns Drivers to be Safe this Holiday Season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the gifts get opened at festivities begin, the drinks can start to flow and TxDOT warns that drinking and getting behind the wheel can be the most dangerous part of the holidays. On the Christmas and New Years’ weekends last year, the San Angelo district of TxDOT saw 170 DUI […]
What to do in San Angelo: December 27 through 31
From the art cart at the library to a midnight trail hike at the San Angelo State Park, here is what is happening in San Angelo from December 27 through December 31:
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Water Main Break in Coleman
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
Real Estate: Business Opportunity Near Lake Nasworthy
SAN ANGELO, TX — This is a Business Opportunity near Lake Nasworthy. This working Convenience Store is at a great location near Bentwood and Southland Subdivisions and on the way to Lake Nasworthy. Sales include beer and wine, fishing gear and live bait along with other convenience store merchandise....
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
San Angelo Police: Crash Near Central High School Shuts Down Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police and Firefighters were dispatched to a major crash on the Houston Harte Expressway around 6:15 p.m. Monday. According to reports, all traffic on Houston Harte near CHS was blocked and police shut down the westbound lanes of the freeway. The major crash with...
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
City of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year's holidays
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season often means spending time with friends and family. In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's including the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center and Municipal Court.
BREAKING: Driver Flees Scene Following 3 Car Crash on Knickerbocker Saturday Night
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a driver after he took fled the scene of a bad three car crash on Knickerbocker Rd. on foot Saturday night. According to the San Angelo Police Officers on scene, on Dec. 17 at around 8:30 p.m.,...
Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced
SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
