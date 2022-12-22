17. Rockwall County

Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Building $32M Facility
Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
Garland man arrested for Christmas day shooting in Plano
A Garland man’s locked up in Collin County, accused in a Christmas morning shooting that wounded two people. Police found the victims at an address on Kingston Drive, a few blocks from Bob Woodruff Park.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
fortworthreport.org
Texas lawmakers let an economic development law championed by former Fort Worth lawmaker die. What’s next?
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees were offered a deal they couldn’t resist. Trustees approved a tax abatement to a solar energy company that could bring millions to the district in coming years. Hanwha Q Cells Americas Holdings Co. promised it would invest $1.3 billion in the location it...
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turning Hotel into Homeless Shelter
Dallas authorities are planning to turn another hotel into housing for the homeless. Officials have issued a request for proposals to remodel the former TownHouse Suites Hotel, now a municipal property, to be used as “affordable housing” and “permanent supportive housing” (PSH) for those who are “chronically homeless” or vagrant. The property is located at 4150 Independence Dr.
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: December 24
On this day in 1852, the first railroad locomotive in Texas was placed in service by the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos and Colorado Railway. It was named for Gen. Sidney Sherman, one of the owners of the railroad. The engine, believed to have been built by the Baldwin Company about 1837, had a top speed of about thirty-five miles an hour. It was purchased used from a Massachusetts railroad company and arrived at Galveston in 1852. The locomotive operated until 1870. After retirement it stood as a derelict until 1899 when it was scrapped.
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
dallasexpress.com
The Christmas Capital of Texas
With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
