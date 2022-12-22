Counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas

The state of Texas is facing a critical shortage of teachers. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott created a teacher shortage task force earlier this year. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students," said the Governor. "This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO