ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRNjx_0js61uAH00

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State

Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line

Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
VINTON, LA
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Is Facing A Statewide Teacher Shortage

The state of Texas is facing a critical shortage of teachers. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott created a teacher shortage task force earlier this year. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students," said the Governor. "This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Lucky 7: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky seven Rio Grande Valley residents won at least $1 million in 2022, enough to claim their Texas lottery game winnings under the same name. Anonymous. Lottery games made headlines several times throughout 2022, as jackpots grew large and hopes soared. Buying a ticket despite slim odds of winning, seven […]
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy