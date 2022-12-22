24. Guadalupe County

Related
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Human remains were found in west Bexar County, and Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more details. That news conference is happening at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For now, BCSO has only reported that human remains were found on Thursday night. But, due to the...
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
Texas law enforcement looking for missing 24-year-old man out of San Antonio
Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 26, 2022 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 26 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas, Cena De Nochevieja, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on...
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list
SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight. San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross. According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck...
KENS 5
People come from all over San Antonio to visit a house that's all decked out for Christmas
In Terrell Hills around Christmas, Dick Tips becomes a bit of a celebrity. He's been going all out for the holidays for as long as he can remember.
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
