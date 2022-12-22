ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, TX

#6. Mason County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anJ03_0js61pke00
- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.7 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #80 --- Length of life rank: #102 --- Quality of life rank: #54 Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy