6. Mason County

Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
Two suspects arrested in separate drug cases in Kerr County, sheriff’s office says
KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in separate cases involving drugs, one of which ended in a pursuit. Undercover investigators with KCSO’s Special Operations Division set up a sale for a pound of marijuana with one suspect around 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Harper Livestock Show winners
Harper Livestock Show winners News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:50 Image Cooper Lewis had the Supreme Champion Angora buck. Judge was Fred Speck. Body
Kerrville police search for 25-year-old man who disappeared over Christmas weekend
Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on Christmas Day. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, police said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155...
