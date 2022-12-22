42. Tarrant County

Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Building $32M Facility
Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
Garland man arrested for Christmas day shooting in Plano
A Garland man’s locked up in Collin County, accused in a Christmas morning shooting that wounded two people. Police found the victims at an address on Kingston Drive, a few blocks from Bob Woodruff Park.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
fortworthreport.org
Texas lawmakers let an economic development law championed by former Fort Worth lawmaker die. What’s next?
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees were offered a deal they couldn’t resist. Trustees approved a tax abatement to a solar energy company that could bring millions to the district in coming years. Hanwha Q Cells Americas Holdings Co. promised it would invest $1.3 billion in the location it...
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
fox4news.com
Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight
DALLAS - A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport. On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents. She then planned...
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
fox4news.com
14-year-old suspect still on the run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - It has been one year since a shooting at Garland convenience store killed three teenagers, including a mother's innocent 14-year-old son. "Me and my family, it's not the same no more. At all," said Lluneli Lopez, the mother of Xavier Gonzalez. Police say the alleged killer shot...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
fox4news.com
26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - The League of United Latin American Citizens, more commonly known as LULAC, says the FBI rescued 26 Honduran refugees from human traffickers during a raid Thursday morning. LULAC provided photos from the undisclosed location in Fort Worth. According to LULAC, the FBI raided a home just...
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
