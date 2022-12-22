35. Comal County

Related
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board
The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
Human remains found in west Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Human remains were found in west Bexar County, and Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide more details. That news conference is happening at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For now, BCSO has only reported that human remains were found on Thursday night. But, due to the...
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Hays County upgraded to high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130
(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
KSAT 12
Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Arrest made after string of robberies across Austin
In Travis County court documents filed Monday, a man was charged in connection to a string of robberies between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.
KBTX.com
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
HOME Center in Hays County in need of donations for homeless population
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency Center (HOME) works together with the unhoused community of Hays County. Its leaders said they need assistance from the public. Hannah Durrace, program director for HOME, said that while they know of at least 170 people experiencing homelessness in the...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0