ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

#35. Comal County

By Canva
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Lrax_0js61lSy00
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average) - Health outcomes statewide rank: #10 --- Length of life rank: #19 --- Quality of life rank: #13 Canva

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board

The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130

(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KBTX.com

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox7austin.com

Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy