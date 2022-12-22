Wisconsin men's basketball team's new alternate black uniform offers style with substance and message of inclusion

Read full article on original website
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 15 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 26.
saturdaytradition.com
John Torchio, key Wisconsin DB, teases potential change of plans for 2023 season
John Torchio has been a key defender for Wisconsin in 2022. After previously setting his plans for 2023, it sounds like the veteran defensive back could have a change of heart. Torchio previously announced that the 2022 season would be his final year of college football. He led the Badgers...
Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Wisconsin Badgers football team won't have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week's bowl game.
ocolly.com
What the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will mean for Wisconsin
The firing of Paul Chryst marked the end of an era for Wisconsin football. After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season and a home loss to Illinois, the Badgers gave Chryst — the coach with multiple 10+ win seasons, wins in the Cotton and Orange bowls and a trip to the Rose — the boot. A replacement wouldn’t come until after the season.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
Madison men’s shelter sees less traffic than expected during winter storm, holiday weekend
Porchlight men’s shelter staff was prepared to take in as many people as they had to keep them out blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures but they actually had fewer guests than expected.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
Look: Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
The City of Madison's Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison, but is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
