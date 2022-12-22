Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA
Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People
Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
Impassable roads require the assistance of snowmobiles to make it to stranded drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York municipalities have resorted to using snowmobiles to reach those stranded and or in need of help during the Blizzard of 2022. A common practice during previous severe storms, notably during 'Snovember 2014.' Friday morning the City of Lackawanna, one of the hardest hit areas, asked people for immediate help on Facebook.
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County
Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
I-90 Closure in Western New York Slows Down Truckers
Interstate 90 remains closed in western New York with officials saying most roads in the area are still impassable. The closure has a major effect in the region, limiting travel in and out of northwestern Pennsylvania. Truckers passing through Erie said the road closure slowed them down significantly, forcing them...
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday: The first casualty of the unprecedented winter storm that has frozen most of the US was named a 56-year-old father who died after reportedly succumbing to hypothermia on a Buffalo street. According to family members, William...
3 Arrested for DUI During Enforcement in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). They were taken into custody between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 a.m. Dec. 18 after a DUI checkpoint was changed to a roving DUI patrol because of the weather. Troopers did not disclose the...
Police Officers and Firefighters Get Awards for Saving Five Lives in Dunkirk Incident
Several police officers and firefighters in the City of Dunkirk have received awards for their actions to help save the lives of five people earlier this month. The awards were presented during this week's Common Council meeting at City Hall. Police Captain Chris Witkowski says officers received a call of several people unresponsive due to possible overdosing during the early morning hours of December 4th. Witkowski says after numerous addresses were checked for 45 minutes, a call was received of the correct address, and officers found five people unresponsive...
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
New York former Boy Scout leader on probation found with 8 pipe bombs
A former New York Boy Scout leader who was on probation for child endangerment was allegedly in possession of eight pipe bombs in his home.
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
Saturday update: More than 76,000 customers still without power as storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8 a.m. Saturday: Upstate New York utilities are reporting 76,953 customers without power. In Central New York that number is down to 222 (155 in Oneida County, 48 in Oswego County, 10 in Cayuga County). Up north Jefferson County has been hard hit with nearly 3,800 without power and out west Erie County with nearly 25,000 without power.
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man
A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
