Chautauqua County, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA

Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People

Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Closure in Western New York Slows Down Truckers

Interstate 90 remains closed in western New York with officials saying most roads in the area are still impassable. The closure has a major effect in the region, limiting travel in and out of northwestern Pennsylvania. Truckers passing through Erie said the road closure slowed them down significantly, forcing them...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

3 Arrested for DUI During Enforcement in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police in Warren County arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). They were taken into custody between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 a.m. Dec. 18 after a DUI checkpoint was changed to a roving DUI patrol because of the weather. Troopers did not disclose the...
chautauquatoday.com

Police Officers and Firefighters Get Awards for Saving Five Lives in Dunkirk Incident

Several police officers and firefighters in the City of Dunkirk have received awards for their actions to help save the lives of five people earlier this month. The awards were presented during this week's Common Council meeting at City Hall. Police Captain Chris Witkowski says officers received a call of several people unresponsive due to possible overdosing during the early morning hours of December 4th. Witkowski says after numerous addresses were checked for 45 minutes, a call was received of the correct address, and officers found five people unresponsive...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man

A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY

