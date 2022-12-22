CHEYENNE – Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.

