Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Rib And Chop House Has Been Recognized as The Best Steakhouse In Wyoming
Rib and Chop House is the home of premium steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere. The brand’s commitment to always offer sizzling comfort food to guests has paid off as it is recognized as the best steakhouse in Wyoming by a Yelp reviews-based article from Love Food.
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/22/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Catches Theft Suspects After High-Speed Chase
Troopers captured suspects wanted in an alleged theft in Laramie after a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the suspects for nearly 30 miles. The suspects tried to take an exit to further elude law...
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 23rd
CHEYENNE – Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.
Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation
Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne crash claims life of driver; fatigue may have been a factor, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. and claimed the life of the driver, whose identity will be released by the Laramie County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.
capcity.news
Fernando Perez named Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team head coach
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has hired Fernando Perez as the next head coach of the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team. Perez served as the interim head coach for the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team for the past year, helping to lead the team to the Region IX Championship game. Prior to serving as interim head coach, Perez was an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles for two years and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Montana State University-Billings.
Comments / 0