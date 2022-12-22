ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/22/22–12/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cheyennecity.org

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 23rd

CHEYENNE – Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fatal Single Vehicle Crash In Cheyenne Under Investigation

Cheyenne Police say a single vehicle accident on Cheyenne's Carey Avenue is under investigation. Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas says the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carey. Farkas says the preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Impala was northbound when it went of the road and hit a tree.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Fernando Perez named Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team head coach

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has hired Fernando Perez as the next head coach of the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team. Perez served as the interim head coach for the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team for the past year, helping to lead the team to the Region IX Championship game. Prior to serving as interim head coach, Perez was an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles for two years and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Montana State University-Billings.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy