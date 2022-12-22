Read full article on original website
The Quad Cities Isn’t Even Close To The Coldest Christmas Ever
We know, we know. It's cold outside. But depending on how you look at this fact could change your mind about how you look at this cold. Meteorologists are predicting that we will not be close to having the coldest Christmas in the Quad Cities. Oh, that didn't change your mind about how cold it is leading up to Christmas? Me neither.
How To Keep Safe When Snowplows Are Out
In case you haven't heard... snow is in the forecast. The Quad Cities is under a winter warning now. We've known about this storm for a while now, and it looks like this is going to be the start of snow for this season. The Plows will be out in...
Quad Cities Weather Expert Answers Dumb Winter Storm Questions
We have a new weather and news partner and we are glad to call them our BFFs! KWQC-TV6 had partnered with us to keep you informed about everything Quad Cities. With the major winter storm heading our way, we figured it was a good time to get one of the Quad Cities' best and best-looking meteorologists into the studio to give us some solid insight on this storm.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
UPDATE: The Quad Cities Area Is Now Under A Winter Storm Warning
Happy first day of winter, folks! This one is shaping up to be a good one or a bad one, depending on how you look at it. But tonight and for the next few days, Old Man Winter is going to bring the intense winter weather to Iowa, the Quad Cities, and the northern half of Illinois. Get ready for snow, extreme wind, and incredibly dangerous wind chill temps as counties in the Quad Cities are now under a Winter Storm Warning.
Chance of Blizzard Increasing in Iowa Heading Into Christmas Weekend
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. Mother Nature appears ready to make us very aware of that fact shortly thereafter. While a major winter storm is still days away, the warning bells are already being sounded. Last week the Dakotas were buried in snow and had blizzard conditions that just refused...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Treat
It's the holiday season meaning people have Christmas on their minds. Soon we will be eating great food with family and friends. So what do you eat after that great food? What is your go-to Christmas dessert?. We've got the answer for Iowa's favorite Christmas treat. How They Got These...
10 ‘Unique Experience’ Gifts Iowans Want For Christmas
When it comes to Christmas, it's hard to shop for some of our friends and family, so we tend to take the easy way out and buy gift cards. Sure, they can appreciate you buying them a full tank of gas, or a few lunches or even a nice steak dinner. Heck, the easiest go to is that Amazon gift card, because they can "get whatever they want."
Strong Winds, Extreme Cold & Snow To Impact The Quad Cities
Remember last week when I was telling you about how the first major cold blast of the winter season was coming right before Christmas? Great news! It's probably going to be worse than we thought. As we all know, the weather is very unpredictable, especially in the Quad Cities. We are starting to get a clearer picture of what the end of this week will bring us. All I can say is get ready to hunker down and cancel your travel plans.
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Most Of Eastern Iowa Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
As we get closer to the end of the week and closer to the arrival of this winter storm, the National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of what people in Eastern Iowa, the Quad Cities, and Western Illinois might expect heading into Christmas weekend. All we know is that the chance of a white Christmas is increasing every day.
Illinois’ Favorite Netflix Show Of 2022 Has Been Revealed
As the year comes to an end we are going to get a lot of lists and studies that come out revealing each state's favorite and least favorite things. But some of these lists are actually interesting because it shows you what other people are up to when they aren't at work or what other people in your state are doing that might be similar to your hobbies. A new study shows each state's favorite Netflix show of 2022 and Illinois' favorite show makes a lot of sense.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Iowa Singer Hailey Whitters Gets Huge Honor from Rolling Stone
Just yesterday (December 18th, 2022), Rolling Stone released their annual list of the best country albums of the year. There are 25 different albums on the list, but it was number one that caught our eye!. According to the writers at Rolling Stone, Eastern Iowa-native Hailey Whitters has been given...
The Second Coolest State In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Illinois Man Learns Hard Way You Can’t Destroy Private Property
If you decided it is a good idea to wreck someone else's property then you should be prepared to pay the price. Understanding Why People Lose Their Head In Public. You read stories about it all the time. It is just another type of dumb criminal doing stupid crimes. Somebody loses their mind in public and starts wrecking stuff. On Black Friday, a woman did it at a Dollar Tree store in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Check it out for yourself, HERE.
A Quad Cities Fun Holiday Tradition Returns To The Putnam Museum
The Putnam Museum and Science Center is thrilled to bring back a tradition that has been going on for a decade now: Polar Express Pajama Party. This event includes four days of fun at which families will enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the GIANT Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
