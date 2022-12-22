ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bombshell Details From Pacers’ Myles Turner Contract Talks

The Indiana Pacers have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Easily the biggest will be what to do with starting center Myles Turner. He has been involved in NBA trade rumors for years, but the franchise may change its stance as he plays out an expiring contract.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown rewrites record books with latest performance

With the exception of Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra. St Brown has largely outperformed 14 of the 16 receivers taken ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft. With his latest performance in Detroit's 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Appreciative Head Coach Mike Tomlin Reveals Which Player Came Up With Idea To Wear Franco Harris’ #32 To Stadium On Saturday

What a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Mike Tomlin‘s team came up with a riveting 13-10 victory in what was a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. There were thousands of emotions surrounding the contest. What was supposed to be a celebration of Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, ended up turning into somber preparation after the legend’s passing earlier in the week. There were ideas circulating social media about how the organization and its players would honor the architect of the Immaculate Reception prior to the contest and it was clear as the team arrived what was decided.
PITTSBURGH, PA

