BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Lee Saurborn, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Fairmont; a son of the late Winfield Scott Saurborn and Maude M. (Wilson) Saurborn. Richard was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard retired from Helmick Corporation as an engineer. He loved West Virginia University sports and enjoyed working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Swisher) Saurborn of Fairmont; his son, Jacob Saurborn and his wife, Ashleigh of Morgantown; his daughters, Jessica Lemon and her husband, Grant of Fairmont, and Jillian Huffman and her husband, Daniel of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Saurborn, Everett Saurborn, Elsie Lemon, Jackson Lemon, Oliver Huffman, and Evelyn Huffman. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Saurborn and his wife, Ruby; his sister, Edith Herndon and her husband, Harry. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO