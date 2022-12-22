Here’s something you don’t hear very often around the holidays: the Seahawks are still in play for both the postseason and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. While the Seahawks (7-8) have stumbled to five losses in their last six games, they could still finish the season with a 9-8 record, which might be enough for one of the NFC’s seven playoff berths depending on how things shake out with a few other teams in the conference.

