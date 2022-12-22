Read full article on original website
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams
The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Why Russell Wilson isn’t scared after brutal outing for Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas
The Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom so many times this season, you’d think they were in a bottomless pit. Russell Wilson’s arrival has gone wrong in every possible way. The latest in their embarrassing season is a 51-17 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. After the Broncos game, though, Russell Wilson remained positive about coming out of this rut, per Mike Klis.
Seahawks Draft: The state of their top four picks in 2023
Here’s something you don’t hear very often around the holidays: the Seahawks are still in play for both the postseason and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. While the Seahawks (7-8) have stumbled to five losses in their last six games, they could still finish the season with a 9-8 record, which might be enough for one of the NFC’s seven playoff berths depending on how things shake out with a few other teams in the conference.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the...
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Did Broncos make right decision in firing Nathaniel Hackett? | SPEAK
The Denver Broncos officially fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season with the team. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide whether Denver made the right decision, including what is next for Broncos Country.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter
With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Aaron Rodgers comments on Packers' fortunate Week 16 win
Green Bay’s 26-20 win increased their playoff odds significantly. In addition, the Packers also received help from other NFC teams who lost over the weekend. The Lions, Seahawks, Giants and Commanders all lost in Week 16, giving the Packers’ playoff chances a massive boost. This season has been...
Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making this big move
Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates. Cousins went 34-for-48 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.
Broncos LB Randy Gregory, Rams OL Oday Aboushi suspended for postgame scuffle
The Denver Broncos may not have put up much of a fight in Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but that certainly wasn’t the case once the final whistle blew. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi each exchanged punches...
Young scoring stars face off as Hornets meet Warriors
Two of the NBA’s highest-scoring young point guards go head to head Tuesday night when LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for these two teams
Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the NFL next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by...
Commanders still paying price for decision on Kirk Cousins
Taylor Heinicke's benching in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Saturday is the latest development in a trend that's been all too familiar for Washington fans. Since 2018, the Commanders have started 11 different quarterbacks. No one has started...
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
