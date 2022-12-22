Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Report: 34.5% decline in Northwest cherry crop from previous year
A small statewide cherry crop had been predicted ever since snow and cold interfered with the April blooming season, and final harvest numbers show just how small it was. Northwest cherry growers harvested 13,277,332 boxes this year, a 34.5% decline from the harvest of 20.3 million 20-pound boxes in 2021, according to data released Dec. 14 during a meeting of the Washington State Fruit Commission.
nbcrightnow.com
What do I do if an airline says they won't refund my ticket after my flight was canceled?
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The FAA predicts 42,968 flights the Monday after Christmas, a number that didn't take into account the cancelations delays and severe weather that hit airports across the U.S. over the holiday weekend. That weather is having an impact on travelers and on customer support wait times. With...
nbcrightnow.com
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain...
nbcrightnow.com
What's Trending: Alabama newborn and parents share the same birthday
An Alabama couple welcomed their baby daughter on December 18, which happened to be the same birthday of both parents. According to the hospital the odds of both parents and a child sharing the same birthday are 133,000 to 1.
nbcrightnow.com
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather causes deaths across the country
A massive winter storm bringing blizzard conditions to parts of eleven states is responsible for at least 55 weather related deaths, most of them in New York. Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos. The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 26: Christmas collision totals, trailer fire in Finley, warmer weather on the way and more
According to the WSP driving too fast for conditions was the cause of most Holiday crashes. A trailer caught on fire in Finley on Christmas. A man wanted by the FBI on suspicion of drug trafficking was arrested in Richland and warmer weather and wind are on the way this week.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
More Freezing Rain and Strong Gusty Winds
NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix and Strong Gusty Winds. Tonight, rain and freezing rain in the lower elevations. The biggest impact will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys with up to .25” of ice accumulation and .10” of accumulation in the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid- 30s and even low 40s in Walla Walla. Temperatures will rise after midnight in the Columbia Basin which will change our freezing rain to just rain.
nbcrightnow.com
Christmas Eve Icy Forecast
- East slopes of the Cascades until 11 p.m. tonight. - New ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch with new snowfall accumulation less than one inch. - Dangerous to impossible travel conditions for the mountain passes. Stevens and Snoqualmie are expecting an ice storm until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters responds to trailer fire
Firefighters responded to a trailer fire in Finley on Christmas. The fire was quickly put out, but the trailer was destroyed.
Comments / 0