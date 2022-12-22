ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Local animal park deals with frigid temps

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Humans are not the only ones who suffer in harsh weather, it affects livestock as well. The owners and workers at Tupelo Buffalo Park & Zoo did a lot to prepare for the recent burst of cold. "We do the extra hay, uh extra food depending...
TUPELO, MS
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Boil water alert issued for some of Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Fulton issued a boil water alert on Saturday (December 24) for some customers. Pumps are beginning to thaw out. Customers that live along N. Cummings St. and John Rankin Hwy will have to boil water out of the tap well into next week.
FULTON, MS
Rush to return Christmas gifts

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Each year after Christmas, local merchants deal with the onslaught of returned gifts. Jeff Snyder, the general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said this year is no different. To make the process of bringing back those gifts a little smoother, there's some things you...
TUPELO, MS
Tupelo medical marijuana grower prepares for first harvest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local medical marijuana grower is now seeing his plants grow and is preparing to open a dispensary soon. Stinky Group Inc. has an extensive scientific process when growing its marijuana. "We plan to have our first batch harvested around March 15th, hopefully, dried, tested and...
TUPELO, MS
Skilled to Work: Working in a bakery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Working in a bakery takes a lot of skill, patience and development with time. HollyPops Bakery makes various types of sweet treats — from cakes to cookies. The bakery is beside Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. Holly Carroll owns HollyPops. She said the bakery's been there...
TUPELO, MS
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Family seeking information about missing 30-year-old

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing 30-year-old woman is asking for help locating her. Jolynne Redfearn was last heard from on Dec. 13. She has ties to Burnsville, Corinth and Jackson, Tennessee. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown...
JACKSON, TN
One dead, four wounded in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
COLUMBUS, MS
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus police respond to Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, MS
Murder suspect arrested in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a Rienzi man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prentiss County. According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, the incident happened the night of Dec. 22 at a home on County Road 8315. Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks identified the victim as 55-year-old...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS

