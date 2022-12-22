Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Local animal park deals with frigid temps
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Humans are not the only ones who suffer in harsh weather, it affects livestock as well. The owners and workers at Tupelo Buffalo Park & Zoo did a lot to prepare for the recent burst of cold. "We do the extra hay, uh extra food depending...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for some of Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Fulton issued a boil water alert on Saturday (December 24) for some customers. Pumps are beginning to thaw out. Customers that live along N. Cummings St. and John Rankin Hwy will have to boil water out of the tap well into next week.
wtva.com
Rush to return Christmas gifts
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Each year after Christmas, local merchants deal with the onslaught of returned gifts. Jeff Snyder, the general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said this year is no different. To make the process of bringing back those gifts a little smoother, there's some things you...
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
wtva.com
Tupelo medical marijuana grower prepares for first harvest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local medical marijuana grower is now seeing his plants grow and is preparing to open a dispensary soon. Stinky Group Inc. has an extensive scientific process when growing its marijuana. "We plan to have our first batch harvested around March 15th, hopefully, dried, tested and...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: Working in a bakery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Working in a bakery takes a lot of skill, patience and development with time. HollyPops Bakery makes various types of sweet treats — from cakes to cookies. The bakery is beside Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. Holly Carroll owns HollyPops. She said the bakery's been there...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wtva.com
Family seeking information about missing 30-year-old
BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing 30-year-old woman is asking for help locating her. Jolynne Redfearn was last heard from on Dec. 13. She has ties to Burnsville, Corinth and Jackson, Tennessee. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
wtva.com
One dead, four wounded in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers...
wtva.com
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
wtva.com
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
wtva.com
Columbus police respond to Christmas Eve shooting
Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded.
wtva.com
Murder suspect arrested in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a Rienzi man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prentiss County. According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, the incident happened the night of Dec. 22 at a home on County Road 8315. Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks identified the victim as 55-year-old...
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Comments / 0