Johnathan Lee Cassady, 5, was born September 23, 2017. He began walking with Jesus on Sunday morning December 18th 2022. Johnathan began his journey home following complications of asthma, pneumonia and RSV while in the care of Children’s Hospital of Columbus Ohio. Johnathan was the son of (father) Steven Miles Cassady and (mother) Sandy Dawn Blair – Cassady, longtime residents of Circleville Ohio, brother Kyle L Cassady ,and sister Chelsea A. Cassady. Johnathan was the beloved grandson of paternal grandparents Marcia J Griffith of Mount Lookout, West Virginia and Steven D Cassady of Summersville, West Virginia, maternal grandparents Rosa Blair of Circleville Ohio. and grandfather Thomas Mumaw of Chillicothe Ohio. (deceased) There are also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a wonderful community of friends. The family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to the Circleville City School Teachers and bus drivers for their tireless efforts in fundraising to assist in meeting the family’s financial needs with the funeral expenses quickly meeting donation goals. Thank you to all of the residents and friends of Circleville. Truly a city of angels has made it possible for the family to move forward. Thank you so much to aunt Debbie Blair and Michael Wilson for your “Go fund me” page still growing for the purchase of the headstone. Thank you to all of those who gave donations from the State of WV and beyond. Honorable mention for (Aunt) Miki Vinkovitch for all your love, time, and efforts with details and oversight. Further thanks to Father Ted from Saint Joseph Parish and to Wellman Funeral home for your tender loving care of our little man Johnathan. Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home of Circleville Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Circleville. Showing for friends and family from 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday December 28th 2022. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO