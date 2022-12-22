Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Johnathan Lee Cassady, 5, Circleville
Johnathan Lee Cassady, 5, was born September 23, 2017. He began walking with Jesus on Sunday morning December 18th 2022. Johnathan began his journey home following complications of asthma, pneumonia and RSV while in the care of Children’s Hospital of Columbus Ohio. Johnathan was the son of (father) Steven Miles Cassady and (mother) Sandy Dawn Blair – Cassady, longtime residents of Circleville Ohio, brother Kyle L Cassady ,and sister Chelsea A. Cassady. Johnathan was the beloved grandson of paternal grandparents Marcia J Griffith of Mount Lookout, West Virginia and Steven D Cassady of Summersville, West Virginia, maternal grandparents Rosa Blair of Circleville Ohio. and grandfather Thomas Mumaw of Chillicothe Ohio. (deceased) There are also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a wonderful community of friends. The family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to the Circleville City School Teachers and bus drivers for their tireless efforts in fundraising to assist in meeting the family’s financial needs with the funeral expenses quickly meeting donation goals. Thank you to all of the residents and friends of Circleville. Truly a city of angels has made it possible for the family to move forward. Thank you so much to aunt Debbie Blair and Michael Wilson for your “Go fund me” page still growing for the purchase of the headstone. Thank you to all of those who gave donations from the State of WV and beyond. Honorable mention for (Aunt) Miki Vinkovitch for all your love, time, and efforts with details and oversight. Further thanks to Father Ted from Saint Joseph Parish and to Wellman Funeral home for your tender loving care of our little man Johnathan. Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home of Circleville Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Circleville. Showing for friends and family from 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday December 28th 2022. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
‘We deserve to have a home’: Displaced Latitude Five25 Apartment residents demand answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Christmas Day dozens of people were forced to leave their Columbus apartment building due to a pipe that burst. Now residents are asking, what happens next?. Thirty-three people will be sleeping at the Dodge Park Recreation Center Monday night thanks to volunteer disaster relief efforts...
‘Street team’ helps Ohio’s homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
List: Warming stations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
sciotopost.com
Chelsey N. Ramsey, 29, of Chillicothe
Chelsey N. Ramsey, 29, of Chillicothe passed on December 22, 2022 unexpectedly. She was born June 20, 1993 in Fort Knox, KY to Timothy and Shawn Secrest Ramsey. Surviving are daughter, Nehemiah Jean Ramsey; mother Shawn Ramsey; sisters, Brianna and Destiny White both of Chillicothe; brothers, Anthony and Christopher (Myiah) Ramsey and Winston White all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her father, Timothy Ramsey; grandparents, Gene Secrest, Nancy Downs and Gary Ramsey.
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
NBC4 Columbus
Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
‘It keeps me going’: Officers respond after missing Ohio infant found safe
"He was in good shape," El said. "He was awake, eyes were open. He was in a onesie. He looked to be in good shape. A little cold, but we were able to pick him up and warm him up and get some medics out to check him out. Overall, he appeared to be in good shape, and we were happy to find him."
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
spectrumnews1.com
Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On
Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Pickaway Fire Department Battle Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
PICKAWAY – Three trailers were damaged by an out-of-control fire on Christmas eve over the weekend. Around 10 pm on December 24, 2022, a 911 call came in of a structure fire with flames showing located at the 10100 block of US-62 (Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park). When firefighters arrived they found one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the single trailer, but flames and head did damage both trailers to the left and right.
Comments / 1