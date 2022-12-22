Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
What QB Kenny Pickett told Steelers huddle before game-winning drive
In what was a night of high emotions, rookie QB Kenny Pickett showed his cool in the biggest moment of the Steelers' 13-10 win vs. the Raiders. Pittsburgh struggled to finish drives all game, but what Pickett told the huddle before its final drive may not be what some expect.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Pittsburgh Courier
The way Mike Tomlin deals with issues makes reporters have an issue with him
Hey, hey, hey, whatta you say? Dem dere Steelers might be on the way to the couch with a platter full of hot wings to watch the upcoming NFL playoffs or they might just be headed to the 2022 NFL postseason, depending on whom you ask. On Dec. 18, the Black and Gold invaded Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, looking meaner than Vikings that had run out of supplies and left with a 24-16 victory, displaying the heads of the Panthers’ running backs on a pole for confirmation. When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ running game performed as if they were a midget league team playing college boys.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Yardbarker
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Peach Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31
Ohio State's blueprint for winning the College Football Playoff championship will be staring the No. 4 Buckeyes in the face when they play No. 1 Georgia in a semifinal game at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday. The Buckeyes (11-1) are coming off a 45-23 thrashing by second-ranked Michigan...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
Yardbarker
Bengals' Eli Apple calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has perfect pregame outfit for Christmas Eve
Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was feeling a little festive ahead of the team’s Week 16 game on Christmas Eve, and he let that holiday spirit show in his pregame outfit. Smith-Schuster showed up to the stadium dressed like the Grinch, the famous Dr. Seuss character. The Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter
With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett’s 4th Quarter Heroics Rescue NFL’s Poorly Planned Tribute To Franco Harris On Christmas Eve
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff hopes were hanging by a thread on Christmas Eve against the Las Vegas Raiders. Acrisure Stadium was half empty because of inclement weather and frankly a bizarre choice by the NFL to put the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in league history in a television spot that was almost sure to draw minimum eyes. Thanksgiving night is a great showcase for the NFL. Christmas Eve night is a giant middle finger to two of the biggest fan bases in the NFL.
Yardbarker
It's clear who deserves blame for Broncos' loss of self-control
In a 51-14 loss against the Rams on Sunday, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett lost command of his team, highlighting one of the biggest problems during his short-lived regime: an inability to maintain authority. On Monday morning, the Broncos fired him. On the sideline during the game, offensive lineman...
Comments / 0