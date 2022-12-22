ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision

The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The way Mike Tomlin deals with issues makes reporters have an issue with him

Hey, hey, hey, whatta you say? Dem dere Steelers might be on the way to the couch with a platter full of hot wings to watch the upcoming NFL playoffs or they might just be headed to the 2022 NFL postseason, depending on whom you ask. On Dec. 18, the Black and Gold invaded Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, looking meaner than Vikings that had run out of supplies and left with a 24-16 victory, displaying the heads of the Panthers’ running backs on a pole for confirmation. When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ running game performed as if they were a midget league team playing college boys.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter

With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett’s 4th Quarter Heroics Rescue NFL’s Poorly Planned Tribute To Franco Harris On Christmas Eve

The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff hopes were hanging by a thread on Christmas Eve against the Las Vegas Raiders. Acrisure Stadium was half empty because of inclement weather and frankly a bizarre choice by the NFL to put the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in league history in a television spot that was almost sure to draw minimum eyes. Thanksgiving night is a great showcase for the NFL. Christmas Eve night is a giant middle finger to two of the biggest fan bases in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

It's clear who deserves blame for Broncos' loss of self-control

In a 51-14 loss against the Rams on Sunday, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett lost command of his team, highlighting one of the biggest problems during his short-lived regime: an inability to maintain authority. On Monday morning, the Broncos fired him. On the sideline during the game, offensive lineman...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy