Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested on grand theft, weapons and drug charges: Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested in Fresno Monday on grand theft, weapons and drug charges, according to the Fresno Police Department. Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox, according to a Fresno Police Department Facebook post.
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
KMPH.com
Body found after fight in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following reports of a fight in Tulare.
Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
Neighbor says his family heard everything during Christmas Eve shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men killed each other on Christmas Eve. This story has caused a lot of speculation far and wide online. Bakersfield police have given us little confirmation about what happened on Snowdon Aveue on Christmas Eve. What police have said is that two men shot each other to death and one […]
BPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
KMPH.com
3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
KMPH.com
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
KMJ
Chase With Deputies Ends In Rollover Crash In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
