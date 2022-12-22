ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

MIC's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth reveal their surrogate has had a miscarriage

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Made In Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke have shared the heartbreaking news that their surrogate had suffered a second miscarriage.

The couple shared the sad news during Tuesday's Bali Special of the E4 show, with Ollie admitting he felt 'demasculated' that they had been unable to conceive.

It came just days after Ollie and Gareth had announced that their surrogate had fallen pregnant after their third round of IVF , after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant last year during their first round of fertility treatment.

Ollie said: 'We just can't believe it's happened again.'

Gareth added: 'This is our third time. Every time it's like... ''Oh well next time surely it's going to happen.'' It feels like every time you're going to have to redo it, it just feels like it's a bit, a step further away.'

In the first episode of MIC's Bali Special, Ollie had shared with pals his hope that their surrogate would fall pregnant after having an embryo implanted.

Later in the episode, during a lavish beach party, he delightedly told friends: 'You may know that last week we put an embryo in our surrogate, and under the Balinese magic jungle, we want to say that we are pregnant again!'

As their delighted co-stars popped a bottle of champagne in celebration, an emotional Gareth could be seen wiping away tears.

However, despite the joy that they could be expecting another baby, Ollie and Gareth - who have been together since 2018 and married since 2020 - revealed in the following episode that their surrogate had miscarried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho5Tb_0js4Ujhg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37huiu_0js4Ujhg00

Speaking to Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, Ollie admitted: 'We just can't believe it's happened again.'

Gareth then added: 'This is our third time. You know it's like, 60 per cent. 70 per cent chance whatever and every time it's like... ''Oh well next time surely it's going to happen.''

'It feels like every time you're going to have to redo it, it just feels like it's a bit, a step further away.

'Obviously we're in a very fortunate position, we can go again. But you know it's not, it's not easy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wyJU_0js4Ujhg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMSXd_0js4Ujhg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360i1h_0js4Ujhg00

Ollie then candidly said: 'Can I tell you something really savage as well? And this is a weird, personal thing, and I know this isn't how I should be feeling.

'And I know this, but I get so embarrassed. I haven't even called my dad yet. Because I'm embarrassed by...

'And I'll tell you the reason is, weirdly, I feel demasculated. And I know that's really silly, but this is me talking frankly to you guys, and I know I shouldn't feel like that, but I feel embarrassed that it hasn't worked for us.

'And it's so stupid, but I'm just waiting for long enough, for someone to tell dad, so I don't have to.

'But embarrassment is such a weird emotion, to have when it's actually like, that should be the last of your thoughts.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fsalj_0js4Ujhg00

Back in December 2021, Ollie and Gareth revealed that their first attempt at having a baby via a surrogate was unsuccessful, after she miscarried at six weeks.

Ollie explained that after finding out they were pregnant in November, their surrogate sadly miscarried at six weeks.

He wrote: 'Trigger Warning. This is the last thing I want to be writing, but this is sadly a part of our journey.

'In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2yx6_0js4Ujhg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMMVh_0js4Ujhg00

'After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined.

'Through the course of nature, at six weeks and two days it stopped growing and had gone.'

Ollie went on to say that it is not the 'end of the road' for the couple, saying they will continue to 'move forward' towards fatherhood and are looking towards a 'silver lining'.

He continued: 'This not going to be the end of the road, in fact we have some wonderful plans and we will continue to move forward towards the remarkable gift of fatherhood.

'All of your support has been amazing and I have read every DM you have sent and thank you for being so kind to Gareth, myself and our heavenly surrogate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtTjX_0js4Ujhg00

'With the greatest sadness we will always continue to look towards a silver lining, which is the shining beacon of a community that we have found who are all going through the same journey as us, trying to have the family they so wish and deserve. Your support has been remarkable!'

The miscarriage comes after their first attempt to have a baby via IVF was unsuccessful last year.

Ollie, who met his partner Gareth a decade ago before they started dating in 2018, also said they don't want any other couple to go through the heartbreak and financial challenges that they have.

He said: 'As we move forward I will promise I will do everything in my power to try and bring attention to help in changing the British laws to make it easier for people desperately trying to have a family!

'The rules which haven't been reassessed in over 30 years are wildly unfair, currently firmly against gay equality and beyond archaic.

'Why would any government grant equal marriage, but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and frighteningly expensive to have a family, I will do everything in my power to open up the conversation of a modernisation in legislation change!

'I love you all and let's hope 2022 is a year that we all deserve, with such enormously loved babies brought into this world!

'Myself and Gareth decided with great support and love from Channel 4 and Monkey Kingdom to play last night's final scene as we feel this is a part of our journey which we will continue to share with you, all whist sending love and strength to those going through this at the same time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOKAr_0js4Ujhg00

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Upworthy

Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life

Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

711K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy