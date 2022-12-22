MIC's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth reveal their surrogate has had a miscarriage

Made In Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke have shared the heartbreaking news that their surrogate had suffered a second miscarriage.

The couple shared the sad news during Tuesday's Bali Special of the E4 show, with Ollie admitting he felt 'demasculated' that they had been unable to conceive.

It came just days after Ollie and Gareth had announced that their surrogate had fallen pregnant after their third round of IVF , after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant last year during their first round of fertility treatment.

Ollie said: 'We just can't believe it's happened again.'

Gareth added: 'This is our third time. Every time it's like... ''Oh well next time surely it's going to happen.'' It feels like every time you're going to have to redo it, it just feels like it's a bit, a step further away.'

In the first episode of MIC's Bali Special, Ollie had shared with pals his hope that their surrogate would fall pregnant after having an embryo implanted.

Later in the episode, during a lavish beach party, he delightedly told friends: 'You may know that last week we put an embryo in our surrogate, and under the Balinese magic jungle, we want to say that we are pregnant again!'

As their delighted co-stars popped a bottle of champagne in celebration, an emotional Gareth could be seen wiping away tears.

However, despite the joy that they could be expecting another baby, Ollie and Gareth - who have been together since 2018 and married since 2020 - revealed in the following episode that their surrogate had miscarried.

Speaking to Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, Ollie admitted: 'We just can't believe it's happened again.'

Gareth then added: 'This is our third time. You know it's like, 60 per cent. 70 per cent chance whatever and every time it's like... ''Oh well next time surely it's going to happen.''

'It feels like every time you're going to have to redo it, it just feels like it's a bit, a step further away.

'Obviously we're in a very fortunate position, we can go again. But you know it's not, it's not easy.'

Ollie then candidly said: 'Can I tell you something really savage as well? And this is a weird, personal thing, and I know this isn't how I should be feeling.

'And I know this, but I get so embarrassed. I haven't even called my dad yet. Because I'm embarrassed by...

'And I'll tell you the reason is, weirdly, I feel demasculated. And I know that's really silly, but this is me talking frankly to you guys, and I know I shouldn't feel like that, but I feel embarrassed that it hasn't worked for us.

'And it's so stupid, but I'm just waiting for long enough, for someone to tell dad, so I don't have to.

'But embarrassment is such a weird emotion, to have when it's actually like, that should be the last of your thoughts.'

Back in December 2021, Ollie and Gareth revealed that their first attempt at having a baby via a surrogate was unsuccessful, after she miscarried at six weeks.

Ollie explained that after finding out they were pregnant in November, their surrogate sadly miscarried at six weeks.

He wrote: 'Trigger Warning. This is the last thing I want to be writing, but this is sadly a part of our journey.

'In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.

'After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined.

'Through the course of nature, at six weeks and two days it stopped growing and had gone.'

Ollie went on to say that it is not the 'end of the road' for the couple, saying they will continue to 'move forward' towards fatherhood and are looking towards a 'silver lining'.

He continued: 'This not going to be the end of the road, in fact we have some wonderful plans and we will continue to move forward towards the remarkable gift of fatherhood.

'All of your support has been amazing and I have read every DM you have sent and thank you for being so kind to Gareth, myself and our heavenly surrogate!

'With the greatest sadness we will always continue to look towards a silver lining, which is the shining beacon of a community that we have found who are all going through the same journey as us, trying to have the family they so wish and deserve. Your support has been remarkable!'

The miscarriage comes after their first attempt to have a baby via IVF was unsuccessful last year.

Ollie, who met his partner Gareth a decade ago before they started dating in 2018, also said they don't want any other couple to go through the heartbreak and financial challenges that they have.

He said: 'As we move forward I will promise I will do everything in my power to try and bring attention to help in changing the British laws to make it easier for people desperately trying to have a family!

'The rules which haven't been reassessed in over 30 years are wildly unfair, currently firmly against gay equality and beyond archaic.

'Why would any government grant equal marriage, but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and frighteningly expensive to have a family, I will do everything in my power to open up the conversation of a modernisation in legislation change!

'I love you all and let's hope 2022 is a year that we all deserve, with such enormously loved babies brought into this world!

'Myself and Gareth decided with great support and love from Channel 4 and Monkey Kingdom to play last night's final scene as we feel this is a part of our journey which we will continue to share with you, all whist sending love and strength to those going through this at the same time.'