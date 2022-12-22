Read full article on original website
Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery
Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
Christmas Eve armed robbery suspect now in custody
UPDATE 12-26-22 2:56 p.m. - The Taylor County Sheriff's Office announced that Tommy Lee Wilkes, 36, from Gilman, was arrested for his alleged role in the armed robbery from Saturday night. According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the robbery took place on Christmas Eve just before 6 p.m. Wilkes...
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit
A man who was punched twice in the face by a police officer after a concert in Abbotsford in November has filed a civil claim, saying he was beaten “senseless” in the incident and his charter rights were breached. Ryan Atzenberger of Kamloops is suing the City of...
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
Babysitter charged with abuse
JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
