Medford, WI

WausauPilot

Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Christmas Eve armed robbery suspect now in custody

UPDATE 12-26-22 2:56 p.m. - The Taylor County Sheriff's Office announced that Tommy Lee Wilkes, 36, from Gilman, was arrested for his alleged role in the armed robbery from Saturday night. According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the robbery took place on Christmas Eve just before 6 p.m. Wilkes...
GILMAN, WI
WausauPilot

Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison

A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point police looking for package thieves

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Mystery Reporter

The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom

Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Babysitter charged with abuse

JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
JUNCTION CITY, WI

