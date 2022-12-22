ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madi Williams Is Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of Week

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams is the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the seventh week of the 2022-23 season. Texas Tech freshman Bailey Maupin is the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Williams claimed her fourth career player of the week honor, but her first of...
