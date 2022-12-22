Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerzbank (CRZBY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commerzbank AG is a member of our Finance group,...
NASDAQ
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. DCP Midstream...
NASDAQ
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies...
NASDAQ
Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down in 2022 as CEO Elon Musk has diverted his attention to his acquisition of Twitter. This video will help determine whether investors should buy Tesla stock for 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on...
NASDAQ
URBN or FIGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Is This Monster Stock a Buy for Growth Investors?
For most investors, building a successful portfolio largely hinges upon buying all-weather stocks. This simply means the underlying companies behind the stocks can remain profitable through the likes of recessions, wars, and natural disasters. Shares of the auto parts retail giant AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) arguably fit the bill. But after...
NASDAQ
3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot
Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. That's especially true if those dividends have yields that are high enough, say above 2.5% at the minimum, and are well covered by companies with a tradition of dividend increases and revenue growth. Medical Properties...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Bounce Back in 2023
Hang in there, folks. In about a week and a half, we get to close the door on the worst year that just about any of us can remember. It's been such a lousy year that the Vanguard Growth ETF has tumbled a stunning 35% from the high-water mark it set in January.
NASDAQ
3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
There's a lot of uncertainty as we head into 2023. Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. That would impact the cash flows of economically sensitive companies, potentially forcing them to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ
Is Asure Software (ASUR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Asure...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy EZCORP (EZPW) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
SSUMY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
