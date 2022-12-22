Riders of gaited horses from throughout Florida gathered at the Spotted Dance Ranch in Brooksville earlier this month for three days of instructional classes presented by nationally recognized horseman and gaited horse welfare advocate Carl Bledsoe. Gaited horses travel forward by moving each leg independently so that one foot is constantly on the ground. These horses are bred to be ridden long distances and have the smooth ride, stamina, and endurance favored by trail riders.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO