fox13news.com
Thousands of bags pile up in Tampa International Airport's baggage claim after Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - It's not just travelers who were stranded because of the winter storm that hit a good portion of the US. Thousands of bags have piled up at Tampa International Airport, waiting for their owners to claim them. The bags in the red section of TPA's baggage claim...
LATEST: Tampa International Airport sees major delays, cancellations
TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are continuing to feel the effects of extreme cold weather that pushed across the U.S. — both physically and, now, with travel at Tampa International Airport. As of Monday afternoon, Tampa International Airport has a total of 165 delays and 107 flight cancelations,...
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled in Tampa as winter weather snarls travel across the country
TAMPA, Fla. - Instead of gathering around the tree this Christmas Eve, many were stuck at Tampa International Airport. With AAA predicting a record 6 million Floridians traveling this holiday season, cancelations were like a lump of coal for hundreds of travelers at TPA Saturday, after a winter storm brought record cold temperatures and snow to a huge portion of the country.
Giant flamingo welcomes Tampa International flyers
TAMPA, Fla. — The main terminal of Tampa International Airport is now a wading pond for a giant flamingo. A 21-foot high, floor-to-ceiling pink flamingo—it’s legs and head-- dipping below water. What You Need To Know. Art installation entitled Home. Created by artist Matthew Mazzota. 21-ft high,...
TECO's Manatee Viewing Center is a popular destination for sea cows and tourists alike
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - When the weather turns cold, manatees head for warm water. The Tampa Electric Company's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach provides plenty of that warmth, making it a popular destination for the sea cows. On the day after Christmas, it was also a popular destination...
Families embrace cold temperatures by hitting the slopes at Snowcat Ridge in Dade City
DADE CITY, Fla. - Families embraced the cold temperatures Friday evening in a very fitting way – hitting the slopes at Snowcat Ridge in Dade City. For many thrill-seekers, the temperatures outside made it seem like it could’ve been really snowing at the park. "We’re having a great...
Freeze warning in parts of Tampa Bay lifted, NWS says
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 10 a.m. in parts of Tampa Bay.
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled flight, TikTok's go viral
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter weather is canceling and delaying flights all across the country, but a group headed to Ohio was determined to get there for Christmas – no matter what it took. Thursday, their flight from Tampa to Cleveland got canceled, so four strangers teamed up, rented a...
Tampa Bay area farmers brace for another night of freezing temperatures
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Jake Raburn of Hinton Farms Produce is relieved after surviving the first freeze warning of the holiday weekend. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Raburn said. A strong cold front is spilling arctic air south across the eastern U.S. just in...
Equestrians gather at Spotted Dance Ranch to learn natural horsemanship methods
Riders of gaited horses from throughout Florida gathered at the Spotted Dance Ranch in Brooksville earlier this month for three days of instructional classes presented by nationally recognized horseman and gaited horse welfare advocate Carl Bledsoe. Gaited horses travel forward by moving each leg independently so that one foot is constantly on the ground. These horses are bred to be ridden long distances and have the smooth ride, stamina, and endurance favored by trail riders.
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation
Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
Longtime Tampa radio personality finds new ways to navigate changing industry
LUTZ, Fla. - A Tampa radio personality is finding new ways to entertain listeners on the air, and he has no plans to sign off. He's using new technology to navigate the changing business of broadcasting. Mason Dixon's familiar voice has been on Tampa Bay area airwaves since 1978, but...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
