10NEWS

Southwest suffers most delays, cancellations; winter storm blamed

TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines leads the way nationwide for the number of flight delays and cancellations largely blamed on the winter storm that brought bitter cold and snow to much of the country, data from FlightAware shows. At Tampa International Airport, the airline canceled or delayed at least...
Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled in Tampa as winter weather snarls travel across the country

TAMPA, Fla. - Instead of gathering around the tree this Christmas Eve, many were stuck at Tampa International Airport. With AAA predicting a record 6 million Floridians traveling this holiday season, cancelations were like a lump of coal for hundreds of travelers at TPA Saturday, after a winter storm brought record cold temperatures and snow to a huge portion of the country.
Giant flamingo welcomes Tampa International flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The main terminal of Tampa International Airport is now a wading pond for a giant flamingo. A 21-foot high, floor-to-ceiling pink flamingo—it’s legs and head-- dipping below water. What You Need To Know. Art installation entitled Home. Created by artist Matthew Mazzota. 21-ft high,...
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Stuck passengers open presents at TPA

Some travelers at Tampa International Airport said they spent several nights sleeping in the terminals after watching rebooked flights be canceled. Some opened presents in the terminals Christmas morning.
Equestrians gather at Spotted Dance Ranch to learn natural horsemanship methods

Riders of gaited horses from throughout Florida gathered at the Spotted Dance Ranch in Brooksville earlier this month for three days of instructional classes presented by nationally recognized horseman and gaited horse welfare advocate Carl Bledsoe. Gaited horses travel forward by moving each leg independently so that one foot is constantly on the ground. These horses are bred to be ridden long distances and have the smooth ride, stamina, and endurance favored by trail riders.
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation

Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
