ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
NASDAQ

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
NASDAQ

Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
NASDAQ

2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

It's a scary time to be an investor, with the markets languishing and the threat of additional interest rate hikes next year weighing on stock prices. In this environment, it is important to control risk and one way to do that is by investing in quality healthcare companies with consistent, sustainable dividends.
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is a Trending Stock

Energy Fuels (UUUU) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have returned -9.4% over the...
NASDAQ

Harley-Davidson (HOG) Loses 13.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

Harley-Davidson (HOG) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 13.2% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ

Should You Invest in Coke (KO) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ

Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ryder System (R) This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ryder (R) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ

Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies...
NASDAQ

Is H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has H&E Equipment (HEES) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ

Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ

What Makes BlackBerry (BB) a New Buy Stock

BlackBerry (BB) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts Think Schlumberger (SLB) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy